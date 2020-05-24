Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan in corona times

The holy month of Ramadan is at an end, but “not a lot has een planned” says Mohammed Bachiri, the president if the Al Fath Mosque in Leuven (Flemish Brabant).

“Normally there is morning prayer with a sermon delivered by the imam. That’s the signal to go and visit your family.”

This year celebrations are taking a different form.

People are using WhatsApp and Skype. Also that is the reality today. Everybody is playing their part in stopping the spread of the virus. The entire month of Ramadan passed in a rather strange atmosphere. Everybody is in this together, but it is sad that everybody will experience Ramadan in their own bubble.”

Mr Bachiri has no idea when the mosques will reopen. He advises people to listen to the government and use their common sense.