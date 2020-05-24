Non-essential water use banned in 42 municipalities

After non-essential travel, all non-essential use of water is now banned in the stricken area. Filling swimming pools and washing your car are no longer permitted. The problems started on Thursday evening when no water flowed from the tap in parts of Overijse. The water company says this has now been sorted, but the sprinkler ban remains in force.

Elsewhere, in other provinces, no restrictions apply, though farmers are not allowed to pump up water in vulnerable areas. There is little likelihood of an improvement on the horizon. The forecast for the next ten days is for the dry spell to continue.