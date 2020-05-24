Police discover treasure trove as cocaine-trafficking gang is dismantled

The gang stands accused of smuggling large quantities of cocaine from South America to Belgium for many years.

Police raided nine premises across Belgium last Tuesday: premises in Brussels, Hoogstraten, Brakel and Geraardsbergen all received visits. Six people were held. Five were subsequently arrested.

Two million euros in cash was seized during the raids. Police also discovered 40 cars including luxury models and old timers as well 90 motor bikes including many Ducatis. Police also seized jewellery, diamonds and luxury watches.

Belgium is seeking the surrender of those detained in the Netherlands.