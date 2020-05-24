Universities to teach many lessons online until the end of 2020
Even next academic year studying at a seat of advanced learning looks like being very different as a result of the corona crisis. At Antwerp University auditoria intended to accommodate 500 students will only be able to fit in 100 as a result of corona measures.
At present all students at Antwerp University are getting their lessons online and there is no immediate end in sight.
With fewer students being admitted to auditoria as a result of social distancing measures, many lessons will still have to proceed online next academic year too. Students will only be able to attend a limited number of lectures in person.
Rector Herman Van Goethem heads Antwerp University: “The very big auditoria, where 500 students can normally sit, will be used for 100 students. We will continue to count on online teaching at least until the end of the calendar year.”