1,000 students take their exams at Flanders Expo in Ghent
More than 1,000 students are sitting exams on Monday at the Flanders Expo exhibition centre in the East Flemish city of Ghent. The exhibition centre is being used as an examination hall in order to ensure that students can take their exams while ensuring that social distancing is upheld. The size of the exhibition hall means that students can sit much further apart that would have been the case had they have sat their exams in an auditorium.
Around 600 students sat exams at Flanders Expo on Monday morning. They were all given instructions as where they should enter the exhibition hall.
A total of 11 points of entry have been provided with a system of to direct the students to their seats while ensuring social distancing is upheld being in force.