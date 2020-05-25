30 Belgian cabin crew to lose their jobs at Ryanair

Despite the plans to cut jobs here in Belgium Mr Lebbe expect the impact of the job cuts to be minimal as he says that 40 staff have indicated that they wish to leave Ryanair voluntarily.

Nevertheless, there could be more job cuts yet to com depending on how quickly and to what extent Ryanair is able to recommence its operations.

The negotiations about the job losses and Ryanair’s plans to make savings on wage costs are yet to start.