30 Belgian cabin crew to lose their jobs at Ryanair
The Irish low cost airline Ryanair is reported to be planning to shed 30 jobs among its Belgian cabin crew staff. The news of the job losses come from the Francophone Christian trade union CNE’s representative at the airline Didier Lebbe. Previously Ryanair had indicated that it planned to cut 3,000 jobs across Europe. Like other airlines Ryanair has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Despite the plans to cut jobs here in Belgium Mr Lebbe expect the impact of the job cuts to be minimal as he says that 40 staff have indicated that they wish to leave Ryanair voluntarily.
Nevertheless, there could be more job cuts yet to com depending on how quickly and to what extent Ryanair is able to recommence its operations.
The negotiations about the job losses and Ryanair’s plans to make savings on wage costs are yet to start.