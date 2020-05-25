A further relaxation of measures from today

From today (Monday 25 May) academies offering part-time arts and music courses are able to start teaching students again. Initially this will be limited to one on one teaching for those to whom being taught is a crucial importance, for example because they are due to take an important exam in a particular discipline in the near future. Needless to say to rules concerning hygiene and social distancing must be observed at all times.

Parents and pupils that are hoping to enrol at an arts and music academy will be able to be make an appointment to be given a guided tour if they have no access to means that would enable to take a virtual tour of the school from home. Any visits must take place when no other students are present and a maximum of three people can be present during a tour. The rules concerning social distancing and hygiene must be upheld at all times. In exceptional circumstances enrolment in person (rather than through online means) will be allowed from today.

Meanwhile, the country’s prisoners are allowed visitors again for the first time in ten weeks. Each prisoner will be allowed one visitor a week. This should preferably always be the same person. Minors are not allowed as visitors and all those that do visit must respect the rules on social distancing.