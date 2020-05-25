Brussels Airlines to resume flights from 15 June

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis Brussels Airlines suspended its commercial flights. However, now the airline has announced a step-by-step plan for the relaunch of its scheduled passenger services. The first stage of the plan will become operational from 15 June. From then a limited service will become operational. The service will be expended in four stages between mid-June and August.

By then 60 destinations in 32 countries in Europe and Africa will be served as well as New York in the United States. There will be around 240 flights per week. This is around 30% of the normal number on the summer schedule and includes around 40% of the long haul flights that would have flown under normal circumstances.

The airline stresses that Monday’s announcement is conditional on the approval of the authorities in the relevant countries concerned.

Strict measures will be in force to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. These include the regular disinfecting of aircraft and the mandatory wearing of mouth masks on board planes.