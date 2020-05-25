COVID-19: the positive trend continues

During the past 24 hours 32 people died of COVID-19 in Belgium. This brings the total number of those that have died from the virus here to 9,312.

A further 27 people have been admitted to hospital suffering from the virus. Meanwhile, 25 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,334. Of these 251 are being treated on intensive care wards, a fall of 5 on Sundays figures.

A further 250 new infections have been confirmed. 175 of these were in Flanders, 25 in Brussels and 50 in Wallonia. This brings the total number of confirmed novel corona infections in Belgium so far to 57,342.