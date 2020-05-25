Crisis Centre to cut number of press conferences to one a week
The Federal Health Department’s National Crisis Centre has announced that the number of press conferences on the COVID-19 epidemic in Belgium is to be cut back to one a week. In future the epidemiological facts and figures concerning the virus will be released in the form of a press statement only on every day of the week except Friday when a press conference will be held.
While the epidemic was at its peak, the Crisis Centre held press conferences seven days a week. In early May it was decided that the “positive evolution of the public health situation in Belgium” mean that the number of press conferences could be cut to three a week.
These have been held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Now with the situation having improved further it has been decided to hold weekly press conferences every Friday with the next press conference due at 11am on Friday 29 May.