8.4% of hospital staff have anti-bodies against the novel coronavirus

Figures from the Red Cross based on analysis of blood given by healthy adult blood donors showed that 4.3% of the population had developed antibodies. The figures from Sciensano and the Institute of Tropical Medicine show that among hospital staff that percentage that have developed antibodies is almost double this at 8.3%.

Sciensano and the Institute of Tropical Medicine tested blood samples from 785 people that work in Belgian hospitals. The tests were carried out between 6 and 10 May.