COVID-19: a further 198 confirmed infections, a further 23 deaths

· During the past 24 hours a further 198 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium to 57,455.

· A further 23 deaths from COVID-19 has been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities in Belgium to 9,334.

· 39 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital, while 23 patients that been receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 were discharged. There are currently 1,302 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, 32 fewer than was the case yesterday. Since the start of the epidemic 15,320 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Belgian hospitals.

· Of the patients currently receiving hospital treatment 249 are on intensive care wards. This is down 2 on Monday’s figures.

