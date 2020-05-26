Non-passengers welcome again in Brussels Airport’s terminal building
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis in Belgium people that are not departing or arriving on flights to or from Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant will be able to enter the airport’s arrivals and departures lounges. Since March only those working at the airport and those travelling to or from it have been welcome inside the terminal building.
This met that those that, example, had come to pick up someone from the airport had to wait outside.
This rule has now been scrapped. However, a number of other rules design to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus remain in force. Everyone entering the building is obliged to wear a face mask and social distancing must be upheld at all times. The airport has also announced that it is looking into how it can best take passengers’ temperatures.