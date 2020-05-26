Rail passengers associations want compensation for journeys not made due to the COVID-19 crisis

In a statement released on Tuesday the groups say "We are asking NMBS to in consultation with the federal authorities once again take special measure to either refund season tickets for travel and station car parking or to extend their validity”.

Test-Aankoop has told the Federal Transport Minister François Bellot (Francophone liberal) that “It is not up to passengers to carry the cost”.

“We are also asking that the validity of ten journey tickets such as the RailPass be extended until 31 August and an extension of the reservation period for parking spaces until the same date”.

In addition to this Test-Aankoop also calls for the reintroduction of more peak time trains because