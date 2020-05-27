Major motorway pile-up outside Ghent
One person is dead and a second is seriously injured after two smashes on the Antwerp - Ghent - Kortrijk motorway E17 at Destelbergen (East Flanders) outside Ghent. The wreckage on the Ghent-bound carriageway is being towed away but disruption is expected to last until noon. Six vehicles were involved in the pile-up. The Flemish traffic centre is urging people to avoid the area.
“One lorry ended up on its side, lost its load and was lying across the motorway lanes” says VRT’s traffic unit.
“Nobody was injured in this first accident, but the in the traffic jam caused by this accident five lorries were involved in a pile-up. One lorry driver was killed, a second was taken to hospital and is fighting for his life.”