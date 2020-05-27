Number of new infections continues to fall

1,128 patients are still in hospital with COVID-19. The figure is down 174 on the day.

220 patients are in critical care – down 29 on the day.

36 deaths were reported including 16 hospital deaths plus 17 deaths in care homes.

In all 9,364 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium. 48% died in hospital, 51% in care homes with others dying at home or elsewhere.

137 new COVID-19 infections have been reported taking the total number of confirmed cases to 57,592.