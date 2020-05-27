Public playgrounds reopen

Only children aged 12 and under will be allowed to make use of the facilities. Accompanying adults are charged with ensuring that “each person stays 1.5 metre apart” from others. Access to larger playgrounds in parks will be limited to twenty children.

Playgrounds at beauty spots and cultural venues may also be reopened. The person in charge of the venue must supervise the playground and ensure no crowds gather. Indoor play facilities remain closed, at least for the time-being. Have fun!