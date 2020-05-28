Code Orange: wildfire fears mount

The alert has now been widened to include all Flemish provinces. The risk of wildfires is due to the continuing dry spell. There is no immediate prospect of any significant rainfall, while temperatures are edging higher. Visits to natural beauty spots are still permitted, but visitors are urged to take great care.



Jeroen Denaeghel of the Nature and Forestry Agency: “Code Orange means there is heightened risk of a fire. Fire observation towers are manned. We ask visitors to be vigilant, not to smoke or light a fire and to supervise children during visits to beauty spots.”

