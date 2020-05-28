COVID-19 latest: 31 new deaths, 257 new cases

The downward trend continues in the figures though the number of new infections is described as high. 257 people were told they were corona positive on Wednesday. The figure is up on Tuesday’s 137. The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium now stands at 57,849.

Of the 31 deaths 18 occurred in hospital, while 9 were reported in care homes. Others died at other locations. In total 9,388 people have died of COVID-19.

1,060 patients are now being treated for COVID-19 in hospital – down 88 on the day. 208 patients are in intensive care – down 15. 107 patients were allowed home. In all 15,572 patients have recovered.