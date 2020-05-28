Miss Belgium furloughed and in "temporary unemployment"

Celine won the title at the beginning of the year together with a personalised Volvo car. She was supposed to take receipt of the pink vehicle last March, but the corona emergency upset the timing. Today, for the first time, Celine stepped out of her corona quarantine in order to take delivery of the vehicle.

Like so many of us Celine was effected by the lockdown that started in March. “March is the busiest time of year for a Miss Belgium” Darline Devos, who organises the competition, explains.

“Celine missed lots of great fun events including a trip to LA where she was supposed to feature in the show “The Bold and the Beautiful”. A trip to Morocco was cancelled. One to Cambodia in July is uncertain”.

Celine didn’t take part in any public events in recent weeks. She stayed at home.

“I did take to social media to urge people to stick to the corona measures. I feel it’s part of the job and I want to promote a positive message” she told VRT.

Whether Celine’s title will be extended still isn’t clear. The organisers are looking forward to the next round of selections that start as early as September.