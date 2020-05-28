Ostender volunteers to be infected with coronavirus

“The American organisation I volunteered with is looking for more volunteers willing to be injected with coronavirus. When there’s an official go ahead for a vaccine to be tested on humans we are ready. We are the necessary guinea pigs. I’m healthy and am convinced everything will happen in a safe and responsible way. All Flemings will probably be confronted with coronavirus sooner or later. I prefer to become ill under controlled conditions.”

“I first didn’t dare to tell my family. My girlfriend was angry. After a few days of discussing the matter she is now reconciled. We urgently need a vaccine and this is my way of contributing to the research.”