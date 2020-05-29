160 jobs under threat at the suitcase manufacturer Samsonite
The suitcase manufacturer Samsonite intends to cut 160 jobs at its factory in the East Flemish town of Oudenaarde. The job cuts were announced at an extraordinary meeting of the company’s Works’ Council on Friday morning. 66 jobs will be cut through natural wastage, the remaining 94 through forced redundancies.
Samsonite has been experiencing difficulties for some time, a situation that has been made worse by the COVID-19 crisis. Production at the Oudenaarde suitcase factory has been suspended since 19 March.
Samsonite has been making suitcases in Oudenaarde since the 1960’s. Around 770 people work at its factory in the East Flemish town.