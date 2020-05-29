Extra investment in life guards on Flemish beaches
The Flemish Tourist Board has announced that it is to provide 250,000 euro extra funding for life guards to ensure the safety of bathers of the beaches of West Flanders. This comes on top of the 250,000 euro given by the West Flemish provincial authorities each year to the life guard service.
The novel coronavirus epidemic means that a considerable investment need to be made to ensure that lifeguards can do their work safely.
An Beun of Inter-municipal Coastal Rescue Service West Flanders told VRT News “We are having to buy a lot of extra material such as mouth masks, resuscitation material and face shields. Only once we have this material will the life guards be able to help those that need help correctly”.