Fewer than 1,000 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals

· During the past 24 hours 27 patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, 109 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. This brings the total number of people with COVID-19 that are currently being treated in Belgian hospitals to 937.

· Of those currently receiving hospital treatment 187 are on intensive care wards. This is 22 fewer than was the case in the figures released on Thursday.

· During the past 24 hours a further 42 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. 17 of these occurred in hospitals, 20 in care homes and the rest elsewhere. Of the care home deaths 7 (35%) were confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

· This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,430. Of these 48% died in hospital, 51% in care homes, 0.3% at home and 0.5% elsewhere.

· A further 212 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number to of confirmed infections in Belgium to 58,061.