Less than 5% of blood donors have novel coronavirus anti-bodies

In a press statement the Red Cross says "The fact that hardly 5% of the population has developed anti-bodies means that herd immunity is a very long way off. We will have to wait and see whether this trend continues and further research will need to be carried out to find out what the reason is”.

The Red Cross stress that anti-bodies can be measured in the blood from around two weeks after a person has become infected. The results released on Friday were from blood samples tested in mid-May and reflect the percentage of people that became infected at the start of May or earlier.