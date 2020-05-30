Brussels to reintroduce fines for motorist flouting low emissions zone rules from 1 July
The Brussels-Capital Region will start fining motorists whose vehicles don’t comply with its rules on emissions again from 1 July. The announcement that fines will be levied again from 1 July was made by the Brussels Regional Environment Agency. Due to the coronavirus crisis the issuing of fines was suspended in mid-March. The low emission zone applies to the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region with the exception of a short stretch of the Brussels Orbital Motorway that lies within its boundaries.
From 16 June the regional authorities will launch a campaign to inform motorists. Those with vehicles that are non-compliant with the low emission zone rules and have driven in the capital during the period in which fines for breaches of the Low Emissions Zone have been suspended will be sent a letter informing them that fines will be issued again from 1 July.
As was the case before the fining of motorists was suspended, those caught breaching the low emission zone rules will only be issued with one fine per three month period. The idea behind this is to give motorists enough time to take the necessary measures to ensure that the vehicle they are driving no longer contravenes the low emissions zone rules.