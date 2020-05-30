Brussels to reintroduce fines for motorist flouting low emissions zone rules from 1 July

From 16 June the regional authorities will launch a campaign to inform motorists. Those with vehicles that are non-compliant with the low emission zone rules and have driven in the capital during the period in which fines for breaches of the Low Emissions Zone have been suspended will be sent a letter informing them that fines will be issued again from 1 July.

As was the case before the fining of motorists was suspended, those caught breaching the low emission zone rules will only be issued with one fine per three month period. The idea behind this is to give motorists enough time to take the necessary measures to ensure that the vehicle they are driving no longer contravenes the low emissions zone rules.