COVID-19: 29 people admitted to hospital, 125 new infections confirmed

During the past 24 hours 125 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is well down on the figure of 212 that was given for the 24 hours preceding Friday morning’s press conference. The figure of 125 new infections is the lowest since mid-March. However, back then far fewer tests were carried out than is the case now.

At 29 the number of people suffering from COVID-19 that have been admitted to hospital during the past day is also relatively low. The number of COVID-19 patients currently being carried for in Belgian hospitals has fallen below 900 and now stands at 890. This is down 47 on Friday’s figures. The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards is down 14 on Friday’s figures and now stands at 173.

Sadly, the virus continues to claim lives. There were a further 23 COVID-19 deaths reported in Belgium during the past 24 hours. Of these 13 occurred in hospitals, 8 in care homes and 2 elsewhere. This brings the total number of deaths in Belgium from COVID-19 to 9,453