King’s nephew tests positive for coronavirus

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Confidencial’ Prince Joachim attended a party in Cordoba, an inland town in the south of the country. Last Sunday he flew from Brussels to Madrid. There he took the high speed train to Cordoba. Prince Joachim has been in a relationship with a Spanish woman for a number of years.

On Wednesday he started to show symptoms of COVID-19 for the first time. He was tested on Thursday and on Friday it was confirmed that he had become infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Royal Palace confirms that the Prince left for Spain on 24 May and that he attended “a reunion with friends and acquaintances” on 26 May. The palace says that the nature of the Prince’s visit is professional and that he has travelled there to attend an internship at a company”.