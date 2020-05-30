Live from Flagey: The ‘Bel Jazz Fest’

The lockdown period has left lovers of live music with withdrawal symptoms. Hundreds of concerts have been cancelled and those with plans to attend one of the many festivals that are usually held here during the summer will have to think again. However, 11 jazz festivals have joined forces to provide a “best of” programme featuring 20 acts. The Bel Jazz Fest got under way and Friday and will continue until late on Saturday evening. The concerts are being streamed online from the iconic Flagey Arts Centre in the Brussels municipality of Elsene.