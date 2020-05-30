One in three Belgians opt for a domestic holiday

Meanwhile, 80% of those questioned said that they would prefer not to visit places where there are a lot of other people.

The Flemish Tourist Board’s survey is repeated regularly and as such charts people’s travel intentions as they evolve. The results quoted above come from the second such survey. New surveys are planned for June and July.

The first survey was carried out between 7 and 11 May, the second survey was carried out between 22 and 27 May. In the period between the two survey museums reopened, decisions were made on summer camps for youngsters and those with second homes were allowed to visit them again.

The corona crisis has made some Belgians abandon their holiday plans. 80% of Belgians said that before the onset of the crisis they had planned to go away on holiday this summer. However, by early May this had fallen to 44%. In the second survey 54% of those questioned said that they plan to go away on holiday.

Discussing the results Ms Demir told VRT News that "Prior to corona seaside destination were the most popular, while Belgians no above all express a preference for green and rural destinations. Quite right too! Flanders has some wonderful areas of natural beauty and we will promote them during campaigns this summer”.