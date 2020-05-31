Big increase in cases of sextortion cases during lockdown

Social media and text messages are often the source of the sexual material and the threatened means of sharing it with others.

Some fraudsters also threaten to block their victim’s computer so that it can no longer be used until they pay up. During April the Federal Economy Department received no fewer than 1,300 reports of this type of fraud, an average of well over 40 cases per day.

In an interview with the Sunday free-sheet ‘De Zondag’ a Federal Economy Department Spokesman said “The important thing is not to respond and certainly not pay. They don’t have any images or photos and they have mostly obtained your particulars from a publicly-accessible databank”.