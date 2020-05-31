COVID-19: a further fall in patient numbers, 195 new infections confirmed

During the past 24 hours a further 195 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in Belgium so far to 58,381.

A further 40 people suffering from COVID-19 have been admitted to Belgian hospitals during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 118 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients discharged from hospital in Belgium after having received treatment for COVID-19 to 15,887.

Currently 821 patients with COVID-19 are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is down 69 on Saturday’s figures.

Of those receiving hospital treatment 168 are being cared for on intensive care wards. This is 5 fewer than was the case on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours a further 14 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. Of these 8 occurred in hospitals and 6 in care homes.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Belgium to 9,467. 48% of those that have died did so in hospital, while 51% of deaths occurred in care homes. 0.3% of those that have died from COVID-19 in Belgium passed away at home and 0.5% died at a location other than a hospital, are home or their own home.