Open air teaching at West Flemish school

The ‘Kleine Tovenaar’ primary school in the West Flemish municipality of Izegem have found the ideal solution to maintaining social distancing and making sure that pupils stay within their “bubble”. Three of its classes are taught in one each of the school’s three gardens. The school’s Head Jan Devos told VRT News that teaching the children outside also has the advantage of familiarising them with nature. The open air classes will continue until the end of term on 30 June.