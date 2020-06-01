Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael reopen to the general public
Antwerp Zoo and the Planckendael Animal Park, near Mechelen in Antwerp Province have reopened to the general public again for the first time in two and a half months. The zoo and Planckendael reopen for season ticket holders two weeks ago. However, today, Whit Monday, was the first day on which those without season tickets were able to visit.
Under the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus those wishing to visit had to reserve. All the available tickets were sold out. However, Antwerp Zoo and Planckendael Animal Park both report that there are some tickets available for the coming days.
Both the zoo and Planckendael can only admit a third of their normal number of visitors. Only between 3,000 and 4,000 people can visit the zoo at any one time, while between 6,000 and 7,000 people can visit Planckendael. The number of visitors is monitored constantly.