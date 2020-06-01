Atomium in Brussels reopens to the public

Like other museums and cultural institutions the Atomium has been hit hard by the forced closure. It is expected to record losses of 3 million euro this year.

With foreign tourist still unable to come and visit Belgium those in charge of running the Atomium have called on Belgium to come and visit the unique structure. Normally the lion’s share of visitors come from abroad.

At the opening ceremony were a number of VIP’s including Princess Astrid and the Federal Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.