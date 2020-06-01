Covid-19: 136 new infections, a further 19 deaths

· During the past 24 hours 136 people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of those that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium so far to 58,517.

· Currently 807 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. This is 14 fewer than was the case on Sunday. During the past 24 hours 25 paints were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, 32 patients were discharged.

· Of those currently in hospital, 163 COVID-19 patients are being treated on intensive care wards. This is 5 fewer than was the case a day ago.

· A further 19 people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Belgium to 9,486.

Of those that have died 48% did so in hospital, 51% at a care home 0.3% in their own home and 0.5% elsewhere. 25% of the deaths reported in care homes were confirmed to have been from COVID-19. The remaining 75% were “probable” COVID-19 deaths.