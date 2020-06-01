Prince Joachim says sorry: “I didn’t respect all the quarantine measures”.

In his statement Prince Joachim wrote “Not all the corona measures were respected during my trip to Spain. I deeply regret my actions and will accept the consequences. At this difficult time it has never been my intention to offend anyone or to show a manifest lack of respect. I offer my apologies for this".

Prince Joachim travelled to Spain for what the press statement describes as “business activities”. As the nature of his visit was business, the Prince was able to enter the country via Madrid Airport.

The Spanish newspaper ‘El Confidencial’ reported on Saturday that Prince Joachim then travelled to the town of Cordoba where he attended a party in a private house. Little is known about the exact circumstances. The Spanish police has launched an investigation.