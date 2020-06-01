What do we already know about the kidnapping of a 13 year-old boy in Genk?

The police launched a large-scale operation to try and find the boy. Dozens of telephones were tapped but to no avail. So as to not endanger the boy the police operation was carried out with the greatest of caution.

"There was repeated contact between the kidnappers and the family. Twice there was evidence that the boy was still alive”.

"During all this time the interests and the live of the child were our central concern”.

Then on Monday just after midnight the boy was freed. “There were 12 searches carried out. 4 in Antwerp and the rest in the area around Genk - Zutendaal, Houthalen, Maaseik.” The search continued until 6am. 7 suspects were taken away for questioning an Examining Magistrate will decide whether they will remain in custody.

100 police officers and detectives worked on the operation. They we help by colleagues from The Netherlands, France and the United States.