425,000 calls to Federal Corona Info Line

Calls peaked early in the lockdown at +/- 10,000 calls/day around 16 March. There were also increases in the number of calls each time the National Security Council had met.

Currently the number of calls has fallen to an average of 3,300/day. 63% of the calls are from Dutch-speakers or those using Dutch to communicate with the operator, while 37% come from Francophones or those opting to use French.

Currently 80 operators work at the Corona Info Line call centre. At the peak of the centre’s activity 140 operators worked here.