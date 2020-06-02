Belgian Grand Prix to be held without spectators on 30 August

Due to the corona crisis the first ten Formula 1 races of the year were postponed or cancelled.

The National Security Council has banned all large events until 31 August. Nevertheless, last month the Walloon Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (socialist) and the Walloon Economy Minister Willy Borsu (liberal) said that the Grand Prix could go ahead without spectators.

However, if this were to be done negotiations would need to take place between the organisers of the Belgian Grand Prix and the company that is responsible for the worldwide promotion of Formula 1. 165,000 tickets had already been sold for the race.

It has now been agreed that those with a ticket for this year’s race can either get a refund or swap it for a ticket for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.