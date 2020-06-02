COVID 19: Fewer than 100 new infections confirmed during the past 24 hours

· During the past 24 hours a further 26 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. 14 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 819. So far a total of 15,934 patients have been discharged from Belgian hospitals after having been treated for COVID-19

· Of the patients being treated in hospital, 166 are on intensive care wards. This is 2 more than was the case a day ago.

· During the past 24 hours a further 19 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. 13 of these occurred in hospital and 6 in care homes. Of the deaths in care homes all but 1 was confirmed to have been from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Belgium to 9,505. Of these 48% occurred in hospitals, 51% in care homes, 0.3% in the deceased’s home and 0.5% elsewhere.

· A further 98 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It is the first time since the start of the epidemic that fewer than 100 people have tested positive for the virus in a day. So far a total of 58,615 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium.