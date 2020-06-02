High Council for Health says "Get yourself vaccinated against flu”
The High Council for Health has told Belgians not to forget to get a flu vaccine later this year. The council says that getting a vaccine is not only important to prevent yourself from becoming ill, but also to prevent pressure being put on the health care system by people suffering from flu requiring hospital treatment. This will be particularly important in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Groups that are at risk of requiring hospital treatment in they get flu and health care workers are particularly strongly advised to get a vaccine. This is also the case for those that live together with people that are at risk or babies under the age of 6 months.
In addition to this the High Council for Health says that it will be “useful” for people between the ages of 50 and 65 to get a flu vaccine.