Six suspects in Genk kidnapping case to remain in custody

The six suspects that are being held in custody are all between the ages of 26 and 45. They are all from Limburg Province and Antwerp.

A seventh suspect, a 36-year-old man from Antwerp has been released under certain conditions, including a ban on him leaving the country, an evening curfew and a ban on him having contact of any kind with the suspects in the case, the victim or the victim’s family.

The suspects were question late into Monday evening. At around 1am on Tuesday the Limburg Judicial Authorities announced that six of the seven suspects would continue to be held. All seven will appear before magistrates in Tongeren on Friday.

It has emerged that the boy was able to return home under his own steam on Sunday night after having been held for 6 weeks. A ransom reported to be around 5 million euro had been demanded. After he had returned home seven suspects were detained in connection with his kidnapping.