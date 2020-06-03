“What happens in the US touches us too”

Despite corona measures that include bans on mass gatherings and demonstrations around 500 demonstrators gathered on the St Peter’s Square in Ghent on Monday. Organisers said they did everything in their power to stage a safe protest: big white dots were put on the pavement at a 1.5m distance. Everybody was also instructed to wear a mouth and nose covering.

The demonstration wasn’t permitted. Ghent police drew up a report but didn’t intervene because everything passed without further incident.

George Floyd died after a police officer held him pinned down with his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck making him unable to breathe. Other officers were also involved in the attempted arrest, but failed to intervene.

“What happens there also moves us” said Bart Vandersteene, one of the organisers of the Ghent demo. “Racism not only exists in America and must be opposed everywhere.”