Belgium ups corona testing regime

This will also apply to members of their household. Precise guidance will be issued in the course of the week. Two tests will be carried out with a week in between. The aim is to map out new infections more clearly.



Virologist Prof Van Gucht says “a first advantage is the ability to track down new infections more quickly thanks to being able to intervene sooner. Thanks to these tests there is a second advantage: we will be able to shorten self-isolation by some three days. At present we ask people who have had a highly risky contact with an infected patient to self-isolate for a fortnight. By carrying out these tests we can shorten this period by three days on condition that the last test was negative.

