Brussels Airport unveils new animal accommodation in bid to set new European norm

Pets, police dogs, reptiles and even horses are among the thousands of animals transported via Brussels Airport. “The Animal Care & Inspection Centre is the new border checkpoint for animals at the airport. The Federal Food Safety Agency always checks all animals that are imported” says Ihsane Chioua Lekhli of Brussels Airport. “It’s also a care centre. Animals can be cared for in the best possible conditions.”

All animal accommodation boasts daylight to ensure the animals’ biological clock isn’t disturbed. Light colour, temperature and ventilation can be modified for every space in order to suit the needs of each animal. All efforts have been made to make the centre sustainable: heat pumps, solar panels and rain water recuperation equipment have been installed.