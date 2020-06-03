Fresh drop in corona figures

17 further deaths were recorded. That’s down two on Monday’s tally. In all 9,522 people have died of coronavirus in Belgium.

819 people are still in hospital with COVID-19 – the same number as Monday. Since 15 March 15,959 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital. 25 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

172 patients are in critical care - up 6 on Monday’s figure. 79 patients are on a ventilator.