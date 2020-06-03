Logic of corona measures to be reversed

“Until now the authorities tried to set out what was allowed. All the rest wasn’t allowed. I believe we are now at a point when this logic can be turned on its head. If you follow the general rules on social distancing, hand hygiene and mouth and nose coverings, hopefully from 8 June onwards everything, apart from a few exemptions, will be permitted. It will also be far more logical for people.”

Mass events won’t be permitted, but the number of people you are allowed to meet in your limited social bubble will. Greater clarity should be provided today.

Bars and restaurants will reopen, but Mr De Croo notes that a balance will have to be struck between medical safety and economic viability.

For the deputy premier the most important message is: “It's up to us. We’ve done a good job, let’s try and continue that!”