COVID-19 latest: Wednesday’s figures

733 patients are currently in hospital with coronavirus. 21 patients were admitted on Wednesday. 143 patients are in critical care. This figure is down 29 on the day. 89 patients were discharged yesterday. Since 15 March 16,048 patients with corona virus have recovered and left hospital.

16 of Wednesday’s 28 recorded deaths happened in hospital. There were 12 deaths in care homes. In all Belgium has recorded 9,546 confirmed and suspected coronavirus deaths.

48% of deaths were registered in hospital, 51% in care homes, 0.3% at home and 0.5% in other settings. Hospital deaths are all confirmed cases; 74% of care home deaths are suspected cases.