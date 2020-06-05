All primary school pupils can return to school

However, capacity issues caused by the measures that are in force in schools (and indeed elsewhere) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus mean that in many cases this will be only for a couple of (half) days per week.

With the official reopening of 3rd, 4th and 5 year classes set for Monday a trial run of what “the new normal” will be in our primary schools is being held at many school today (Friday).

In Mid-May primary schools re-opened their doors for 1st, 2nd and 6th year pupils. Lessons ceased at schools in Flanders and the rest of Belgium on 13 March as so-called “lockdown” measures were introduced to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Strict health and safety measures will remain in force at the schools.

Each class is a so-called “contact bubble” and children may only play with the other children from their own “bubble” on the playground during break. Teachers are advised to wear mouth masks if they are unable to respect the 1.5 metre social distancing rule.